UAVs of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence target military-industrial complex facilities in Tatarstan, Russia – video

On the afternoon of 23 May, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence continued to use drones to destroy infrastructure of the Russian Federation's military-industrial complex in Tatarstan.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: According to the source of Ukrainska Pravda, assault drones have already struck targets in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk, which are home to a number of strategically vital companies that manufacture military products.

Advertisement:

According to local media, explosions have been heard in Nizhnekamsk. Employees have also been evacuated from the Nizhnekamsk Thermal Power Station, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Orgsintez, Taneko, Taif-NK, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and Nizhnekamskshiny.

Both airports of the Russian region stopped working – in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk.

Information on the results of the attacks is being established.

Support UP or become our patron!