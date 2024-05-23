UAVs of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence target military-industrial complex facilities in Tatarstan, Russia – video
On the afternoon of 23 May, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence continued to use drones to destroy infrastructure of the Russian Federation's military-industrial complex in Tatarstan.
Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Details: According to the source of Ukrainska Pravda, assault drones have already struck targets in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk, which are home to a number of strategically vital companies that manufacture military products.
According to local media, explosions have been heard in Nizhnekamsk. Employees have also been evacuated from the Nizhnekamsk Thermal Power Station, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Orgsintez, Taneko, Taif-NK, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and Nizhnekamskshiny.
Both airports of the Russian region stopped working – in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk.
Information on the results of the attacks is being established.
Support UP or become our patron!