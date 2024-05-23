Russians try to break through Ukrainian defence near Kyslivka and reach Oskol River – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has listed the areas of the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast with the most intense fighting, where the Russians continue conducting assaults and deploying their reserves.

Quote: "Fighting is ongoing on the Kupiansk front in a forest area to the north of the city of Kupiansk. The situation is complicated near the settlement of Kyslivka where the Russians are trying to breach Ukrainian defences and reach the Oskil River".

Details: Syrskyi added that the Russians had also suffered significant losses near the settlement of Lyptsi and switched to active defence. Currently Russian forces are planting mines and conducting an attack on the positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

There are intense combat actions near the settlement of Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. The Russians are trying to gain a foothold in the city at any cost, using the most advanced T-90M tanks, BMP-3 and BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicles which are usually destroyed by Ukrainian anti-tanks means and FPV drones at an early deployment stage.

The most intense and heavy fighting is ongoing on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The Russians are trying to break through Ukrainian defences on a narrow area of the front between the settlements of Staromykhailivka and Berdychi by deploying the most trained units which mount offensive and assault actions. Offensive actions are being conducted both with the use of armoured equipment and on foot, often on motorcycles and buggies. The situation is hectic on other fronts as well but the intensity of combat action is considerably lower.

The situation on the other fronts is also difficult but the number and intensity of hostilities is much lower, noted Syrskyi.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian troops had expanded the area of combat actions by almost 70 kilometres in Kharkiv Oblast, thus attempting to force Ukrainian troops to deploy additional brigades from the reserve.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that he expects heavy fighting in Kharkiv Oblast since he knows that the Russians are preparing to attempt further offensives.

