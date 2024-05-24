All Sections
Russian communications hub hit in Crimea

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 24 May 2024, 02:49
Russian communications hub hit in Crimea
Alushta. Photo: WikiWay

Agents from Crimean underground resistance movement Atesh have reported that the communications centre of the Russians (military unit 28735) has been hit in the temporarily occupied city of Alushta in Crimea. 

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Details: Atesh said that this military unit is an important point of communication and command for Russian forces in Crimea.

This is a former Ukrainian military unit, which is now used by the Russians.

Quote: "It appears that significant damage was done to equipment and many occupiers were killed. It is likely that the command post of this centre was also destroyed. We are waiting for an official confirmation from the Defence Forces of Ukraine."

Background

Explosions were reported in a number of cities in temporarily occupied Crimea on the evening of 23 May. At least five explosions were heard in Alushta.

Subjects: Crimeawar
