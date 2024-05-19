Russians claim 9 ATACMS missiles attacked occupied Crimea and 60 UAVs targeted Russian oblasts
Sunday, 19 May 2024, 07:34
Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence systems supposedly destroyed 60 UAVs over two Russian oblasts and one drone and 9 ATACMS missiles over occupied Crimea on the night of 18-19 May.
Source: Russia's Ministry of Defence
Quote: "The on-duty air defence assets have destroyed 9 ATACMS tactical missiles and 1 UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 3 UAVs over Belgorod Oblast, and destroyed or jammed 57 UAVs over Krasnodar Krai."
