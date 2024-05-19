Russians claim 9 ATACMS missiles attacked occupied Crimea and 60 UAVs targeted Russian oblasts

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence systems supposedly destroyed 60 UAVs over two Russian oblasts and one drone and 9 ATACMS missiles over occupied Crimea on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Russia's Ministry of Defence

Quote: "The on-duty air defence assets have destroyed 9 ATACMS tactical missiles and 1 UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 3 UAVs over Belgorod Oblast, and destroyed or jammed 57 UAVs over Krasnodar Krai."

