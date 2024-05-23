Russians close Crimean Bridge to traffic overnight

The Crimean bridge damaged in the summer, 2023. Photo: Mash Telegram channel

Russian occupying authorities once again closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic on the night of 22-23 May.

Source: Crimean Bridge: Operational Information, a Telegram channel

Quote: "Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended".

Advertisement:

Details: At 01:32, everyone on the bridge and in the inspection area was urged to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

At 02:42, the Russians reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been resumed.

Support UP or become our patron!