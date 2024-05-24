Zelenskyy arrives in Kharkiv and holds operational meeting – video

Zelenskyy in Kharkiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kharkiv on Friday, 24 May, regarding the operational situation in the oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Today in Kharkiv. I’ve held a meeting on the operational situation in the oblast and preparations for the heating season.

There were reports on the defence of the oblast, particularly on the Vovchansk front and the recovery of damaged energy infrastructure. Special attention was paid to providing housing for our people displaced from the territories of Kharkiv Oblast under enemy attacks."

Background:

Russian forces delivered around 15 strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast using S-300/S-400 missiles on 23 May. Russian missiles hit a printing house. Seven people were killed in the attack and 21 more were injured.

