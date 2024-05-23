All Sections
Zelenskyy holds meeting of key military officials: Russia wants to derail Ukraine’s Peace Summit

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 23 May 2024, 18:56
Zelenskyy holds meeting of key military officials: Russia wants to derail Ukraine’s Peace Summit
Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief which focused on the key challenges faced by Ukrainian forces, particularly in Kharkiv Oblast and Donbas.

Source: President Zelenskyy on social media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Staff meeting. [We heard] an in-person report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has been in Kharkiv Oblast until now, overseeing the region’s defence. [We received] a full overview of the fighting on the Kharkiv front and in Donbas. The occupation forces’ intentions are clear: to draw our forces to the north so they can advance in the east. We know how to act in response.

[We also heard] a report from Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on supplying the army with everything it needs. [We have] schedules for the delivery of weapons as part of our partners’ aid packages that have already been announced and that we are still expecting to confirm."

Details: Serhii Deineko, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, joined the meeting via video link. Deineko and his forces continue to operate in areas near the Ukrainian border, particularly in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, and Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, also spoke during the meeting: "In addition to what the Russian Federation is doing on the battlefield, intelligence officers have obtained ample information about its plans to derail [Ukraine’s] Peace Summit [which will be held in Switzerland in June – ed.]. This is the main goal of Russian diplomacy and foreign intelligence in the near future."

