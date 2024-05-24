All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Construction of third line of defence in Kharkiv Oblast began in early March, peaking in April

Olha Kyrylenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 24 May 2024, 16:17
Construction of third line of defence in Kharkiv Oblast began in early March, peaking in April
Line of defence. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Construction of the third line of defence in Kharkiv Oblast, which is the responsibility of the Oblast Military Administration, began on 1 March.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda (UP)

Quote: "The order [to start construction - ed.] was issued, if I'm not mistaken, at the beginning of the year [2024 – ed.], in January. Then there were organisational procedures for contracting, and then several more orders were issued on the procedure for using funds and projects. The Defence Ministry developed the projects: what should be there, what should consist of certain fortifications, and why the anti-tank ditch should be three metres instead of two.

Advertisement:

I will say this: these fortifications are an order of magnitude different from those we built in 2022 and even in 2023, both in terms of the nature of concrete structures and the arrangement of communication passages. We used to make communication routes, but we didn't have to equip them before the troops came in [we just dug trenches without covering them with wood – UP] because wood deteriorates under the influence of weather conditions.

However, the new fortifications also included the arrangement of communication routes, a certain technology, a certain tree, size, etc. After that, we had to get the schematic maps, which indicate where a particular fortification should be built on the ground - a platoon stronghold, anti-tank ditch, tetrahedrons, non-explosive barriers, etc.

Next came the process of mine clearance, obtaining demining certificates from the military, and starting construction. In fact, this has been going on since 1 March.

Details: Syniehubov said that it was not possible to start building everything at once, as for some of the sites, the demining certificates were received only in late March or early April.

"We were adding about ten sites every week. We reached the peak of construction in April," he said.

Background:

In early May, the Ministry of Defence announced that it was completing the construction of fortifications in five oblasts, including Donetsk Oblast, where active fighting continues.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Kharkiv
Zelenskyy visits site of Russian attack on printing house in Kharkiv – video
Zelenskyy arrives in Kharkiv and holds operational meeting – video
Forensic experts identify all victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv printing house
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: