Forensic experts identify all victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv printing house

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 24 May 2024, 13:02
Forensic analysis. Photo: Serhii Bolvinov on Facebook

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified the bodies of those killed in a Russian missile strike on a Kharkiv printing house on 23 May. DNA samples were used to identify four of those killed in the attack.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigative Department, on Facebook

Quote from Bolvinov: "Last night we identified everyone who was killed in the attack on the printing house. A 26-year-old resident of Kharkiv had to give a DNA sample so that one of the victims could be identified as his mother. His mum was a machinist at the printing house. Her colleague, also a machinist, could similarly only be identified after a comparative DNA analysis using a DNA sample from her 68-year-old mother."

Details: Bolvinov also said that two other women who worked at the printing house had been identified using DNA samples from their daughters. Both women were in the workshop at the time of the Russian strike; one was a typographer and the other a machine operator.

Another woman was identified by a DNA sample from her brother.

Forensic experts also identified a man who worked as a stacker and packer. The police found his parents in Sumy. DNA samples were taken from them on the evening of 23 May.

Background

  • Russian forces launched around 15 strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast using S-300/S-400 missiles on 23 May. Some of the missiles hit a printing house. Seven people were killed in the attack and 21 people were injured.
  • 50,000 books were burned in the Russian missile strike on the Faktor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district.

