Defence Forces stop Russians on Kharkiv front, launch counter-offensive – Ukraine's General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have stopped Russian troops on the Kharkiv front and are launching a counter-offensive.

Source: Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre, quoted by the General Staff’s press service

Quote: "The situation is difficult. The Defence Forces continue to hold the line in the east and south of our country, inflicting fire on the enemy. The main actions are taking place in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts. As for the Kharkiv front, the enemy is conducting offensive operations to create a buffer zone. The enemy has been stopped, the situation is under control, and counter-offensive actions are underway."

Details: The General Staff also noted that the Russian forces are conducting offensive operations in the east of Kharkiv Oblast, planning to bypass the city of Kupiansk from the east, but to no avail.

Fierce fighting continues along almost the entire contact line. The Defence Forces are inflicting heavy losses on the Russians, Ukrainian artillery and unmanned systems are actively working, and aviation is being used, the General Staff states.

Quote: "The situation is under control in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. The enemy is accumulating troops on the territory of the Russian Federation, conducting daily air and artillery strikes on border settlements and using UAVs. They are trying to destroy critical infrastructure, attacking with missiles and Shahed UAVs.

The Defence Forces are aware of the enemy's plans and are doing everything they can to disrupt them. Measures are being taken to deploy reserves and firepower to seize the initiative on the battlefield."

Background:

On 10 May, Russian occupation forces intensified their activities in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians occupied a number of settlements in the grey zone.

On 16 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had managed to stabilise the situation with the Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. They had advanced 10 kilometres deep into Ukraine.

On 17 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, expects heavy fighting in Kharkiv Oblast since he knows that the Russians are preparing to attempt further offensives.

