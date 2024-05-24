Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, explosion heard

An air-raid warning has been issued in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from air-raid warning map

Russian forces are attacking the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on 24 May, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported. The Kharkiv mayor reported explosions in the city.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov; Ukraine's Air Force; air-raid warning map

Details: Terekhov reported that an explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Syniehubov has confirmed this and urged citizens to be careful.

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force reported the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the northeast and the threat of airstrikes.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast at 17:00.

