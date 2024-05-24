All Sections
Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, explosion heard

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 24 May 2024, 17:15
Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, explosion heard
An air-raid warning has been issued in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from air-raid warning map

Russian forces are attacking the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on 24 May, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported. The Kharkiv mayor reported explosions in the city.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov; Ukraine's Air Force; air-raid warning map

Details: Terekhov reported that an explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Syniehubov has confirmed this and urged citizens to be careful.

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force reported the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the northeast and the threat of airstrikes.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast at 17:00.

Subjects: KharkivKharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Construction of third line of defence in Kharkiv Oblast began in early March, peaking in April
Zelenskyy visits site of Russian attack on printing house in Kharkiv – video
Zelenskyy arrives in Kharkiv and holds operational meeting – video
