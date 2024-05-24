All Sections
NATO secretary general holds conversation with Estonian PM amid Russia's provocation on Narva River

Mariia YemetsFriday, 24 May 2024, 19:09
NATO secretary general holds conversation with Estonian PM amid Russia's provocation on Narva River
Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has had a telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in connection with Russia's provocative actions on the Narva River, which forms the Estonian-Russian border.

Source: Stoltenberg on Twitter as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg said he had assured Kallas of NATO's solidarity with Estonia and support against any threats to the country's sovereignty.

Kaja Kallas has not yet reported the details of the conversation.

Background:

  • Earlier this week, a draft law indicating Russia's plans to unilaterally change maritime borders with its neighbours in the Baltic Sea was spotted on the Russian government's website. The project has been removed from the website after it received publicity.
  • On 23 May, Estonia said that Russian border guards had removed buoys installed on the Estonian half of the Narva River.
  • Josep Borrell, European Union foreign policy chief, said that the EU expects an explanation for these actions from Russia, and demands that the buoys be immediately put back in place. A number of EU states issued separate statements expressing support for Estonia and condemning Russia's provocative actions.
  • Finland's prime minister suggested that Russia was testing NATO with its actions.

