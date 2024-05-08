All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Still very early on to talk about impact of US aid to Ukraine – US Defense Secretary

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 8 May 2024, 20:41
Still very early on to talk about impact of US aid to Ukraine – US Defense Secretary
Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said in the Senate that it is too early to tell whether the supplemental funding provided to Ukraine will have an effect on the battlefield, as this will take time.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Voice of America

Quote from Austin: "It's hard to buy back time, but I think without this help, Ukraine would have a very tough time defending against what is a superior force with the Russians."

Advertisement:

Details: Presenting the Pentagon's budget request for fiscal year 2025 in the US Senate, Austin stressed that Ukraine's most important needs now are air defence systems and artillery ammunition.

He noted that when the Pentagon was waiting for the supplemental to be approved, it prepared to "rapidly move those things in support of Ukraine".

Also, as the Pentagon chief noted, China helped Russia establish its military industry.

"The drones provided by Iran really can help begin to turn the tide there for Russia a bit and allow them to get back upon their feet, in addition to them increasing their production and their industrial base. But without the help from Iran, North Korea and China, this probably would not have occurred to the degree that it has occurred. So, we have engaged in the right channels to emphasise our serious concerns about the PRC and others providing this sort of support," Austin said.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkraineaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
USA
White House deems arrest of suspects in Zelenskyy assassination plot "very concerning"
Congresswoman Spartz, who does not support aid to Ukraine, wins Republican primary
Leader of Russian hacker group LockBit sanctioned by US, UK and Australia
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: