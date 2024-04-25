Media says US believes new aid will enable Ukraine to seize initiative

The new US military aid unblocked by Congress will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine eventually regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.

Details: The new US$1 billion military aid package from the US was announced after a months-long hiatus, during which Russian forces launched a massive offensive in the east of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian forces have been rationing their ammunition for quite some time, rationing their capabilities. So the Russian forces essentially have gained the initiative," commented a high-ranking US Department of Defence official.

In his opinion, assistance from the US and other countries "will enable the Ukrainians to begin to retake the initiative," but "this will not be a rapid process".

"The Ukrainians will need to rebuild quite a bit to take on board all of these new supplies... and ensure that they can defend their positions. So I would not forecast any large-scale offensive in the near-term," the official added.

On 24 April, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost some territory in the east, including Avdiivka, due to the delay in approving aid to Ukraine.

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that provides for about US$61 billion of additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help for other US allies.

