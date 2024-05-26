All Sections
Residential buildings damaged, 40 people evacuated in Vinnytsia Oblast due to Russian attack – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 07:22
Russian UAV attack on Vinnytsia Oblast in March 2024. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Russian UAV attack on Vinnytsia Oblast in March 2024. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces struck residential buildings in Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 25-26 May, leaving three people injured and prompting the evacuation of 40 residents.

Source: Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "A residential building has been hit in Vinnytsia Oblast during an enemy attack.

Three people have been injured".

Details: Borzov added that the residents of the house were being evacuated.

The official said all relevant services are working at the scene.

Updated: On the morning of 26 May, the SES added that three four-storey residential buildings, seven houses and six cars were damaged in the town of Zhmerynka due to the falling of Russian drone wreckage.

Three of the injured refused hospitalisation.

Emergency workers added that 40 people had been evacuated from their flats.

Subjects: Vinnytsia Oblastwar
Vinnytsia Oblast
Local authorities reveal fallout of Russian attacks on Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts
Russian attack on Ukraine: critical infrastructure hit in Vinnytsia Oblast and Lviv Oblast
Dangerous harvest: Police finds unexploded drone and drone debris in forest and fields – photo
