Russian attack on Ukraine: critical infrastructure hit in Vinnytsia Oblast and Lviv Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 March 2024, 07:06
Russian attack on Ukraine: critical infrastructure hit in Vinnytsia Oblast and Lviv Oblast
Firefighter putting out the fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast and an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast on the night of 21-22 March. 

Source: Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Borzov: "The enemy employed hybrid tactics using UAVs and cruise missiles. There are hits to a critical infrastructure facility."

Quote from Kozytskyi: "An enemy drone hit an energy infrastructure facility in the Stryi district during an air-raid. A fire broke out. Firefighters are extinguishing it."

Details: He said there is currently no information about casualties. 

Kozytsky also added that a fire in the forest area in the Zolochiv district of Lviv Oblast had been recorded. 

"Early reports indicate that wreckage of a Shahed drone downed by our air defence forces caused it," he said.

Background: 

  • On the night of 21-22 March, the Russians launched Shahed drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine and it was in effect for about four hours.
  • Explosions were heard in several regions, particularly in the city of Kharkiv, where around 15 explosions were reported. Fires broke out at some sites. The Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities, causing power outages in the city.
  • Russian forces conducted eight missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported damage to infrastructure facilities and civilian homes.
  • Strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were also recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih.
  • Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March had targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest in recent times

