Local authorities reveal fallout of Russian attacks on Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts
The Russians targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and an energy infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast on the night of 28-29 March. There were no casualties reported.
Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration.
Details: The Russians also hit a private house in Vinnytsia Oblast. Pieces of projectiles damaged houses in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.
Kyiv Oblast
Kravchenko reported that wreckage from the downed targets damaged two houses in one hromada. Walls were pierced, windows shattered, and roofs were damaged. In another hromada, a fence and an asphalt road were damaged. Kravchenko added that residential and critical infrastructure facilities were not affected. People were not injured in the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Cherkasy Oblast
Quote from Taburets: "There were missile strikes on an energy infrastructure facility.
All services are at the scene. The work to deal with the aftermath is ongoing."
Details: Additionally, a non-residential building has been destroyed due to wreckage falling.
Vinnytsia Oblast
The Russians hit a house during the large-scale attack. The head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration reported that no one had been injured.
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Quote from Onyshchuk: "Once again, the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities, employing various types of weaponry. The threat also reached Prykarpattia. The enemy's target was a critical infrastructure facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties."
