All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


SpaceX spends significant resources to counter Russian attempts to jam Starlink, Elon Musk says

Economichna PravdaSunday, 26 May 2024, 11:51
SpaceX spends significant resources to counter Russian attempts to jam Starlink, Elon Musk says
Starlink. Stock photo: Getty Images

Elon Musk, a US billionaire and founder of SpaceX, which operates the Starlink satellite communications system, has said the company is investing significant resources to counter Russian attempts to jam its terminals.

Source: Musk on Twitter (X)

Details: In response to a post by a Twitter user noting that Starlink, despite Russian attempts to jam its communications, is performing better than similar technologies on the battlefield, Musk said SpaceX is committing significant resources to counter Russian attempts to disrupt Starlink.

Advertisement:

Musk noted that the Russians managed to jam all communication systems used by Ukraine on the battlefield, except for Starlink.

Background:

  • Prior to the offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russia deployed advanced technology to disrupt the Starlink satellite internet service, which Ukrainian forces use for communications, intelligence gathering, and drone attacks.
  • Earlier, the Washington Post reported that the Ukrainian military's Starlink terminals had gone down on the first day of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May. They had been jammed by Russian electronic warfare equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Muskwar
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Musk
Elon Musk concerned about lack of war exit strategy, Ukrainian President's Office responds
Russians using Starlink: US Democrats launch investigation into Elon Musk's company
Elon Musk's social media platform suspended account of Navalny's wife
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: