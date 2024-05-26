SpaceX spends significant resources to counter Russian attempts to jam Starlink, Elon Musk says

Elon Musk, a US billionaire and founder of SpaceX, which operates the Starlink satellite communications system, has said the company is investing significant resources to counter Russian attempts to jam its terminals.

Details: In response to a post by a Twitter user noting that Starlink, despite Russian attempts to jam its communications, is performing better than similar technologies on the battlefield, Musk said SpaceX is committing significant resources to counter Russian attempts to disrupt Starlink.

Musk noted that the Russians managed to jam all communication systems used by Ukraine on the battlefield, except for Starlink.

SpaceX is spending significant resources combating Russian jamming efforts. This is a tough problem.



They have succeeded in shutting down every communications system, except Starlink. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2024

Prior to the offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russia deployed advanced technology to disrupt the Starlink satellite internet service, which Ukrainian forces use for communications, intelligence gathering, and drone attacks.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that the Ukrainian military's Starlink terminals had gone down on the first day of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May. They had been jammed by Russian electronic warfare equipment.

