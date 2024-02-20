Elon Musk's social media platform suspended account of Navalny's wife

The X (Twitter) social media platform owned by Elon Musk has suspended the new account of Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russian opposition, who died in a Russian penal colony five days ago.

Source: The Insider

Quote: "Account suspended. X suspends accounts which violate the X rules."

Details: Yulia Navalnaya created the Twitter account on 19 February. Over 90,000 people followed her within 24 hours.

Navalnaya posted a video address on her account, demanding to return the body of her husband to his family.

Earlier she called Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Vladimir Putin, a "murderer’s press secretary" in a tweet.

Twitter users have noticed that Navalnaya’s account was shadowbanned and her tweets could only be seen by clicking on direct links, as they were not shown in replies.

Yulia Navalnaya's X account was suspended, but it has been restored since then.

Twitter has not commented on the ban.

Previously: On 19 February, Yulia Navalnaya recorded a video address to Russians, where she promised to carry on her husband's struggle and called on the public to fight against Putin.

Background:

Alexei Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation exposed the criminal regime of Vladimir Putin, reported on corruption, large fortunes and palaces of representatives of the current government of the Russian Federation. Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, but he returned to Russia after treatment in Germany, was detained and convicted.

In December, the opposition leader was transferred to Correctional Facility No. 3, known as Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.

On the same day, Navalny's wife, Yulia, said at the Munich Security Conference that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his associates must be brought to justice for all their crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joe Biden also blamed Vladimir Putin for the death of Alexei Navalny.

By the evening of 17 February more than 284 people were detained during rallies honouring the memory of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny across 31 Russian cities.

Russian authorities refuse to return Navalny's body to his family, and don’t let them even see the body.

