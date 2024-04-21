All Sections
Elon Musk concerned about lack of war exit strategy, Ukrainian President's Office responds

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 April 2024, 22:09
Elon Musk. Stock photo: Getty Images

American billionaire Elon Musk has expressed concern about the lack of exit strategy for the war in Ukraine. In response, Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has noted that a "realistic" strategy would be the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Source: Musk and Podoliak on X (Twitter)

Quote from Musk: "My biggest concern is that there is no exit strategy, just a forever war where kids die in trenches from artillery or charging machine guns and snipers through minefields."

Details: Podoliak commented that after posts like these from global influencers, "one has to marvel once again at the deficit of simple logic in the modern world".

Quote from Podoliak: "Because a realistic, objective "exit strategy" is blatantly, screamingly simple. The aggressor (Russia) unconditionally leaves the foreign sovereign territory and the hot phase of the war immediately ends. I perfectly understand that sometimes simple truths are extremely difficult to realise, but nevertheless I will repeat: the aggressor (Russia), which unprovoked attacked another country for the sole purpose of occupation/killing/capture, leaves the foreign territory, returns what was stolen, and restores the rule of international law.

What's so difficult about that? What other exit strategy should be sought/discussed? And is it possible to build something just on injustice?"

Support UP or become our patron!

