Russian attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv: death toll rises to 16, including child – video

The death toll from the Russian strike at the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday rose to 16, including a 12-year-old child.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast National Police on Facebook

Quote: "Unfortunately, there are already 16 dead. The data is being updated."

Advertisement:

Details: The police reported that the DNA results were instrumental in identifying the bodies of eight citizens.

Among the fatalities is a 12-year-old girl who was visiting the hypermarket at the time of the attack.

The police said 44 individuals were hurt in the Russian attack, including 14 women and 30 men.

At the same time, Syniehubov stated on the national 24/7 newscast that 14 bodies of the deceased had been identified, and fragments of two bodies had been discovered, which will be examined.

Another eight persons are considered missing.

Background:

On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. As of now, there is information on 15 people killed and 25 injured in the attack.

It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire.

Support UP or become our patron!