All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russia is gathering new group of troops near Ukraine-Russia border

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 10:46
Zelenskyy: Russia is gathering new group of troops near Ukraine-Russia border
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: vlast.kz

Russian troops are gathering a new grouping near the border, 90 kilometres from Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address to world leaders

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia is the only source of aggression and constantly tries to expand the war. Right now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometres north-east from this place from yet another attempt of the Russian assault. 

Advertisement:

Russia is preparing for offensive actions also 90 kilometres north-west from here – they gather another group of troops near our border… The one who does all this doesn’t want peace.

Does Russia want a dialogue? Ukraine has the world’s largest experience of lies from Russia during negotiations… Lies that in particular were Russian cover-ups for preparing this war."

Background: In this address, Zelenskyy called on world leaders, including the leaders of the United States and China, to participate in the Peace Summit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy addresses world from Kharkiv – video
Zelenskyy says what he expects from NATO summit and what he will talk about with Macron
Zelenskyy: Putin is either unhinged or had made prior agreements on attacking Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: