Zelenskyy: Russia is gathering new group of troops near Ukraine-Russia border

Russian troops are gathering a new grouping near the border, 90 kilometres from Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address to world leaders

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia is the only source of aggression and constantly tries to expand the war. Right now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometres north-east from this place from yet another attempt of the Russian assault.

Russia is preparing for offensive actions also 90 kilometres north-west from here – they gather another group of troops near our border… The one who does all this doesn’t want peace.

Does Russia want a dialogue? Ukraine has the world’s largest experience of lies from Russia during negotiations… Lies that in particular were Russian cover-ups for preparing this war."

Background: In this address, Zelenskyy called on world leaders, including the leaders of the United States and China, to participate in the Peace Summit.

