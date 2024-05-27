Russian breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast: Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation reveals details of case

As part of a criminal proceeding, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is studying the circumstances of the border breakthrough by Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: SBI on its website and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The invaders managed to break through the first line of defence and capture several settlements along the Ukrainian-Russian border on 10 May 2024, inflicting losses on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilians.

Given the high-profile nature of the proceedings, the best investigators and management of the SBI Main Investigation Department are involved in the case, with close cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine's (SSU) operational units. [We also have] Full communication and support from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kharkiv Operational Group and the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group."

Details: The SBI noted that as part of the pre-trial investigation, investigators are comprehensively checking the level of supply and staffing of the AFU units, the erection of fortifications, interaction between military units, etc.

The actions of the command at all levels in Kharkiv Oblast during, before, and after the Russian offensive are also being investigated, as well as possible instances of unjustified abandoning of combat positions by AFU units.

The SBI says that it has already established the minute-by-minute development of events. The prosecutors have ordered a number of important examinations, which they plan to complete shortly.

The preliminary qualification of these events is AWOL from the battlefield and negligence of military service.

It is noted that all procedural actions are carried out taking into account the actual circumstances in the places of deployment of the units and without compromising their combat missions.

The SBI told Ukrainska Pravda that the case is based on facts, and there are currently no suspects.

Background: The investigation came to light through the court register. The SBI is investigating why the command of the 125th Brigade, 415th Separate Rifle Battalion, 23rd Mechanised Brigade, 172nd Separate Rifle [Battalion of the 120th Brigade of Territorial Defence Forces] and other units failed to properly organise the defence of positions on the border of Kharkiv Oblast and the Russian Federation, leading to the loss of positions, military equipment and personnel.

