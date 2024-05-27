Zelenskyy: 90 countries confirm their attendance at Peace Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 90 countries have already confirmed their attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Madrid on Monday during his visit to Spain, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Spain's attendance at the first Global Peace Summit would be historic.

"A total of 90 countries have confirmed their attendance so far, and we continue to work with world leaders to ensure broader representation," Zelenskyy said.

The president expressed gratitude to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for confirming his attendance at the summit.

"It is there, at the summit, that we will see who really believes in international law and is ready to protect it effectively. Every leader who does not want this war to go on and the Russian Federation to continue its aggression can demonstrate their true interest in peace at the summit," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

The United States government has announced that it will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland next month, but it is not yet known who will go there.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the leaders of the US and China to personally attend the Peace Summit.

At a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in May, Zelenskyy stressed that it was crucial that President Joe Biden attend the Peace Summit.

