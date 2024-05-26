All Sections
US confirms its participation in Peace Summit, but does not reveal who will go

Sunday, 26 May 2024, 21:21
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States government has said that it will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland next month, but it is not yet known who will go there.

Source: an unnamed American official in a comment for Reuters, European Pravda reports

Details: Following the source’s data, the United States will participate in the summit, but the official refused to say who will represent the country.

So far, representatives of more than 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the leaders of the United States and China to personally attend the Peace Summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv in May that it was important for President Joe Biden to be present at the Peace Summit.

At the same time, media reports indicate that Biden is likely to skip the Peace Summit as it overlaps with a campaign fundraiser in California. 

