All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Agreement with Spain provides for €1 billion in military aid this year

Mariia YemetsMonday, 27 May 2024, 16:02
Zelenskyy: Agreement with Spain provides for €1 billion in military aid this year
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has announced the terms of the military aid agreements outlined in the security agreement with Spain.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy called the security agreement signed with Spain "a substantial strategic document."

Advertisement:

Quote: "We agreed upon €1 billion of military assistance for this year, as well as €5 billion from Spain to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund until 2027," the president said.

He also commended Spain for its decision to provide extra shells and armoured vehicles for the Ukrainian military. This concerns the aid package announced on 20 May that included Leopard tanks and 155 mm ammunition.

Unofficial reports say that as part of this arrangement, Spain will provide missiles for Patriot air defence systems. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyySpainaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy arrives on first visit to Spain – video
Spain announces Zelenskyy's visit to Madrid
Zelenskyy urges Ukraine's partners to make decision on "preventive" killing of terrorists
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: