Zelenskyy: Agreement with Spain provides for €1 billion in military aid this year

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has announced the terms of the military aid agreements outlined in the security agreement with Spain.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy called the security agreement signed with Spain "a substantial strategic document."

Quote: "We agreed upon €1 billion of military assistance for this year, as well as €5 billion from Spain to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund until 2027," the president said.

He also commended Spain for its decision to provide extra shells and armoured vehicles for the Ukrainian military. This concerns the aid package announced on 20 May that included Leopard tanks and 155 mm ammunition.

Unofficial reports say that as part of this arrangement, Spain will provide missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

