Ukraine's Air Force downs all 3 Russian attack drones overnight
Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 07:28
Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with three Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 27-28 May, and all the drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Details: The Russians reportedly launched the Shahed drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
All the drones were shot down by Ukrainian Air Force units in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts.
Background: The Ukrainian Air Force reported earlier that Russian forces had launched attack UAVs on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 27-28 May.
