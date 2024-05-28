All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force downs all 3 Russian attack drones overnight

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 May 2024, 07:28
Ukraine's Air Force downs all 3 Russian attack drones overnight
Ukrainian air defence unit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with three Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 27-28 May, and all the drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the Shahed drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

All the drones were shot down by Ukrainian Air Force units in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Force reported earlier that Russian forces had launched attack UAVs on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 27-28 May. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Shahed drone
Ukrainian defenders destroy 12 out of 14 missiles and 31 Shahed UAVs used by Russians to attack Ukraine overnight
Ukraine's Air Force destroys all 24 Russian Shahed drones last night
Sumy left without electricity due to Russian Shahed drone attack
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: