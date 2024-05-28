Ukraine's Air Force downs all 3 Russian attack drones overnight

Ukrainian air defence unit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with three Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the night of 27-28 May, and all the drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the Shahed drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

All the drones were shot down by Ukrainian Air Force units in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Force reported earlier that Russian forces had launched attack UAVs on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 27-28 May.

