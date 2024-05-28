Russia hits Odesa port infrastructure – Prosecutor 's Office of Ukraine
Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 22:19
Russian troops launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa on the afternoon of 28 May.
Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "According to the investigation, on the afternoon of 28 May, Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa."
Details: The prosecutors are drawing up a full list of the destruction and damage caused by the strike.
