Russia hits Odesa port infrastructure – Prosecutor 's Office of Ukraine

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa on the afternoon of 28 May.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on the afternoon of 28 May, Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa."

Details: The prosecutors are drawing up a full list of the destruction and damage caused by the strike.

