All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia hits Odesa port infrastructure – Prosecutor 's Office of Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 28 May 2024, 22:19
Russia hits Odesa port infrastructure – Prosecutor 's Office of Ukraine
Explosion. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa  on the afternoon of 28 May.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on the afternoon of 28 May, Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa."

Advertisement:

Details: The prosecutors are drawing up a full list of the destruction and damage caused by the strike.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strike
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
missile strike
Russians launch missile attack on Krasnopillia, 2 people killed
Death toll of attack on Epicentr in Kharkiv rises: man dies in hospital
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 25 May: body of another civilian killed in attack found, bringing death toll to 18
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: