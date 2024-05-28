All Sections
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 25 May: body of another civilian killed in attack found, bringing death toll to 18

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 May 2024, 17:39
Photo: Prosecutor's Office

The body of another civilian killed in the Russian strike on the Epitsentr hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May has been found, bringing the attack’s death toll to 18.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram

Quote: "The body of the 18th person killed [in the Russian attack on] the Epitsentr hypermarket has just been found."

Background:

  • Russian forces struck an Epitsentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on the afternoon of  Saturday, 25 May.
  • It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire in Epicentr caused by Russian strikes.
  • On 27 May ​​Prosecutors in Kharkiv Oblast, along with personnel of the State Emergency Service and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, uncovered unexploded munitions just 80 metres from the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket, which was targeted by Russian airstrikes on 25 May.

