Death toll of attack on Epicentr in Kharkiv rises: man dies in hospital

A man who was wounded in the Russian attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May has died in hospital.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a 40-year-old man who was wounded in the enemy strike on Epicentr has died in hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov noted that the man had been in the burn intensive care unit, as he received burns on 50% of his body.

Background:

On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces struck the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv.

It took over 16 hours to extinguish the fire in the Epicentr caused by Russian strikes.

On 27 May, prosecutors, together with the State Emergency Service and investigators from the Security Service and the National Police, found an unexploded device 80 metres from the Epicentr hypermarket. It miraculously did not reach the Epicentr.

On 28 May, the remains of the 18th person killed in airstrikes by Russian troops on 25 May were found at the Epicentr in Kharkiv.

