Death toll of attack on Epicentr in Kharkiv rises: man dies in hospital

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 29 May 2024, 09:04
Damaged Epicentr hypermarket. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

A man who was wounded in the Russian attack on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May has died in hospital.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a 40-year-old man who was wounded in the enemy strike on Epicentr has died in hospital."

Details: Syniehubov noted that the man had been in the burn intensive care unit, as he received burns on 50% of his body.

Background:

