FSB saboteur from Moldova sets fire to power substations in Odesa Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 29 May 2024, 14:13
A saboteur of the Russian secret services, detained by Security Service of Ukraine. Photo: SSU

Law enforcement officers have detained a saboteur of the Russian secret services, who set fire to electrical substations in the southern part of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Security Service of Ukraine

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "A citizen of the Republic of Moldova has been served with the notice of suspicion of sabotage committed under martial law." 

Details: The investigation stated that the Russian secret services planned acts of sabotage at critical infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast. For that purpose, they involved a citizen of a neighbouring country who had a permanent residence permit in Ukraine.

In mid-April 2024, he poured five cans of gasoline on the technological equipment of two local electrical substations, which provoked fires there. 

Then, a fire occurred at power transformers that provided power to eight settlements in the oblast, more than 14,000 consumers, healthcare institutions and water, heat, and gas supply facilities. 

The equipment was destroyed, and electrical substations were disabled due to the fire. 

As a reward for his "services", the saboteur expected to receive US$2,000, but he was detained "in hot pursuit". 

The court granted the prosecution's request and arrested the suspect.

Investigative actions also continue so as to identify other persons involved in criminal activities. 

Subjects: infiltratorsOdesa OblastState Security Service of UkraineProsecutor's Office
