Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses strengthening of air defence with Spanish counterpart

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke with José Manuel Albares, his Spanish counterpart.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Kuleba, the ministers discussed further military assistance and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

Quote: "I thanked Jose Manuel for all of his efforts to rally international support for Ukraineʼs Peace Formula," Kuleba added.

I spoke with my Spanish friend @JMAlbares to thank Spain for its consistent assistance to Ukraine.



We discussed further military aid and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.



I thanked Jose Manuel for all of his efforts to rally international support for Ukraineʼs Peace… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 26, 2024

Earlier, it was stated that Spain refused to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles, but under pressure from NATO and the EU, agreed to supply Kyiv with missiles to systems already used against Russian strikes.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Greece and Spain are under intense pressure from their EU and NATO allies to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

Asked on Monday whether Madrid is considering the possibility of supplying Patriot to Kyiv, Spanish Foreign Minister Albares avoided a direct answer, stating that Spain will "continue to do everything in its power" to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

On 13 April, the German government said that it will send another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible.

