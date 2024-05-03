All Sections
Fourth air-raid warning of the day issued in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 3 May 2024, 21:48
Fourth air-raid warning of the day issued in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet. Photo: Wikipedia

An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine at 21:45 for the fourth time on 3 May day due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet.

Source: the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! Missile threat warning is issued all throughout Ukraine! A MiG-31K took off from the Savasleika airbase (Nizhniy Novgorod Oblast)."

At 22:06 the Air Force reported about a missile launched from the south headed toward the settlement of Kamianske.

The all-clear was given at 22:36.

Background:

  • On 3 May at 15:07 air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of Russian aircraft, specifically MiG-31K fighter jets. The warning was in effect for 26 minutes.
  • At 18:35 the second air-raid warning of the day was announced due to MiG-31K, in effect for 32 minutes.
  • At 20:36 the third air-raid warning was announced in all oblasts of Ukraine.

Subjects: air-raid warningUkraine's Air Force
