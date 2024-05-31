All Sections
Missile fragments destroy transformer substation in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district

Economichna PravdaFriday, 31 May 2024, 09:14
Aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Fallen missile debris has damaged power grids and completely destroyed a transformer substation in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: press service for DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Details: As of 08:10, power engineers started restoring the electricity supply.

"About 10 houses and one commercial building are still without power. By the end of the day, we should have electricity back on," DTEK added. 

Background: Ukrainian state-owned power company Ukrenergo said that no power outages were expected on Friday, 31 May. At the same time, Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the absence of rolling power outages in the last days of May was a temporary improvement due to the repair of two nuclear power units.

Subjects: Kyivpower
