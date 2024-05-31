All Sections
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to five, more people under rubble – photos, video

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 31 May 2024, 09:42
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to five, more people under rubble – photos, video

Another body of a man has been retrieved from the rubble in Kharkiv after a Russian attack on a five-storey building. The search for people under the rubble continues.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A total of five [civilians have been killed] in the Russian terrorist attack overnight."

Details: The official added that a search and rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Update: Syniehubov added that the Russians had used the double-tap tactics again. An S-300 anti-aircraft missile hit a residential building. “There is no military infrastructure facility nearby,” he stressed. Syniehubov reported that 25 people had sustained injuries in the attack, including eight who had been taken to hospital. Two of them are in serious condition at the moment. A girl, 12, and a boy, 11, were also taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Background: On the night of 30-31 May, Russian forces targeted Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, severely damaging a 5-storey residential building. In addition to fatalities, 25 people were injured, including two children. There may be four to six more people trapped under the rubble.

Subjects: Kharkivmissile strikecasualtieswar
