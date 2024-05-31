All Sections
Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300/400 missiles overnight: 4 killed, 25 injured – photos, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 31 May 2024, 08:27
Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300/400 missiles overnight: 4 killed, 25 injured – photos, video
A damaged residential building in Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces fired five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast at Kharkiv on the night of 30-31 May, destroying a five-storey residential building. This attack killed four people and injured 25 more, including two children. There may be six more people trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; a branch of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast; State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "One of the missiles hit a five-storey residential building, resulting in the complete destruction from the second to the fourth floors of one of its stairwells. A fire spread over an area of 80 square metres. Rescue workers have rescued six people from the half-destroyed building, including one child."

Details: Syniehubov said that as of the morning, four people had been killed. "Unfortunately, another body was found in the destroyed house. At the moment, there are four people who were killed," he said.

 

He added that among the 25 injured people were two children – a boy and a girl aged 12.

 

Additionally, as a result of another attack at 00:15, a fire appliance and an ambulance were damaged. In addition, a man, aged about 64, was killed after a missile hit the ground on the premises of a civilian facility.

 

There was another strike to a three-storey administrative building.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, said that the Russians had used double-tap strike tactics to inflict the most damage.

It is reported that six more people may still be under the rubble. Emergency and rescue operations at the scene are ongoing.

