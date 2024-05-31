All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania ready to send troops to Ukraine for training

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 31 May 2024, 10:13
Lithuania ready to send troops to Ukraine for training
Lithuanian soldiers. Photo: KAM.LT

Lithuania is ready to send its military contingent to Ukraine to assist in troop training, stated the country's Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Source: European Pravda, citing Šimonytė in an interview with Bloomberg 

Details: Šimonytė reiterated that Lithuania had been helping with training Ukrainian military personnel even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and there has been a long-standing cooperation between the Lithuanian and Ukrainian armed forces.

Advertisement:

Quote from Šimonytė: "We train them (Ukrainian soldiers – ed.) in the third countries. We train them in Lithuania. If needed, maybe, we would train them also in Ukraine in partnership with other countries who would be willing to do so."

Details: Šimonytė emphasised that everything must be done to help Ukraine that is defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the war against Russia.

Background:

  • On 30 May, Reuters reported that France may soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from some allies and criticism from Russia, media reports indicate.
  • According to Le Monde, French President Emmanuel Macron aims to form a coalition of countries willing to send military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers directly in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LithuaniaArmed Forcesaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Lithuania
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
Ukraine to sign security agreement with Lithuania soon
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: