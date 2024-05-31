All Sections
NATO Secretary General says there is nothing new in Kremlin's latest threats of "escalation"

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 31 May 2024, 10:33
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has been threatening the West with an "escalation" due to defence cooperation with Ukraine since 2022, but these threats have not been implemented and are groundless. 

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the start of the Alliance's ministerial meeting; European Pravda correspondent from Prague 

Details: The secretary general stressed that threats from Russia are not fundamentally new.

"NATO allies are providing providing support to Ukraine, President Putin is trying to threaten us not to do that. The day of invasion, he gave a speech where he threatened all countries that were going to provide any support to Ukraine, that that was dangerous and that would would have consequences," the secretary general said. 

"That has been the message every time," Jens Stoltenberg added.

The secretary general also repeated the statement made before the start of the NATO meeting that Ukraine must hit Russia to defend itself: "Ukraine has the right to self-defence " (with NATO weapons) and that does not make NATO allies part to the conflict." 

Jens Stoltenberg also stressed that Russia is responsible in the event of an escalation, as it has happened more than once since 2022. "Russia has escalated by invading other country. Russia has escalated, by opening a new front (near Kharkiv)," Jens Stoltenberg said.

