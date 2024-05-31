Russia's top official threatens with nuclear weapons again in response to permission for Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Security Council of Russia, following multiple permissions for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western weapons, has claimed that the "conflict with the West" is unfolding "according to the worst-case scenario", and once again started threatening the world with nuclear war.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "The current military conflict with the West is unfolding according to the worst-case scenario. There is constant escalation in using NATO weapons. Therefore, no one can rule out the transition of the conflict to its last stage."

Advertisement:

Details: Medvedev once again started threatening the countries which support Ukraine’s intention to strike the territory of the aggressor state with the weapons tegse countries produced.

Quote: "The Western states which allegedly "approved the use" of their increased range armament for launching attacks on the territory of Russia (no matter whether it is about the old or the new parts of our country), must have a clear understanding of the following: 1. The entirety of their military equipment and experts, fighting against us, will be destroyed and killed both on the former territory of Ukraine and on the territory of other countries if the strikes on Russian territory are launched from there."

Details: Medvedev stated that Russia believed that all the long-range weapons "are being directly operated by the troops of NATO member states".

"This is not "military aid" but participation in the war against us. And such actions can potentially become a casus belli…Such "individual aid" from NATO member states against Russia, or operating their own long-range cruise missiles, or sending troops to Ukraine – all this is a serious escalation of the conflict. Former Ukraine and its allies among NATO member states will face retaliation of such a destructive force the Alliance itself will not be able to refrain from being involved in the conflict," Medvedev threatened.

Details: Specifically, he is once again making threats about a possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

"Just a few years ago, they [NATO officials – ed.] claimed that Russia would not resort to an open armed conflict with the nationalistic Banderite regime to avoid a conflict with the West. They were wrong. The war is ongoing. They may as well be wrong about the use of tactical nuclear weapons. And it will be a fatal mistake. Because, as the President of Russia stated, the population density in European countries is very high. And for those enemy states, the land of which are out of reach of tactical nuclear weapons there is strategic potential. And this, sadly, is not just intimidation or a nuclear bluff," Medvedev repeated his threats.

Previously: On 31 May, NATO Secretary General said that Russia has been threatening the West with an "escalation" due to defence cooperation with Ukraine since 2022, but these threats have not been implemented and are groundless.

Background:

Key NATO states have recently adjusted their position on the possibility of Ukraine using their weapons on Russian territory. In particular, the White House approved strikes against Russia, even though with some restrictions. Germany also announced that it would consider allowing its weapons to be used against Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg insisted that Ukraine had the right to strike at Russian territory and emphasised that more and more allies agree with this.

Support UP or become our patron!