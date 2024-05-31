All Sections
US Secretary of State says US will continue to adjust conditions on Ukraine's use of US weapons

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 31 May 2024, 16:26
US Secretary of State says US will continue to adjust conditions on Ukraine's use of US weapons
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE on Facebook

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes it is right to adjust restrictions on the use of weapons Ukraine receives from the United States.

Source: Blinken to journalists after a NATO ministerial meeting, European Pravda reports from Prague

Details: Commenting on Biden's limited permission to target Russian territory near the border of Kharkiv Oblast, the Secretary of State recalled that this is not the first time this has happened.

"Our support for Ukraine over the years has been adjusting to what Ukraine needs," he said, recalling that the United States initially had much tighter restrictions on arms sales.

"We will continue to adapt and adjust. We will provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs," Blinken said. The Secretary of State does not believe that this change in policy will lead to an "escalation".

As European Pravda has reported, Ukraine has confirmed that it has limited permission to strike Russia with US weapons.

However, President Zelenskyy has been careful to comment on how this would be implemented in practice.

