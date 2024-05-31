Belgium does not allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with its weapons

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stated that his country would not allow Ukraine to use its weapons, specifically F-16 jets, to strike Russian territory.

Source: Alexander De Croo during a visit to the United States on 31 May, writes Belga news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: De Croo highlighted that Belgium signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine last week, which includes the supply of 30 F-16 fighters, the greatest number among Ukrainian allies.

Advertisement:

Quote: "However, the agreement is extremely explicit. We are talking about fighter jets that Ukrainians can use on Ukrainian territory. This is the arrangement that we reached, and I want to stick to it," the Belgian Prime Minister emphasised.

In his opinion, the top priority should be to make sure that the United States and other NATO countries can continue to offer military support to Ukraine.

"There is a tremendous demand for air defence. Combat aircraft can assist with this, but additional resources will be required. As a result, we must consider how to deliver speedier and more efficient equipment", said De Croo.

Earlier, writes Belga, Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder stated that Belgian military weapons could only be deployed in Ukraine.

His statement came after a decision by a number of allied countries, particularly the United States and Germany, to allow Ukraine to attack Russian military facilities with the weapons they provided, but on certain conditions.

According to the European Commission, under international law Ukraine has the right to defend itself from armed aggression, including striking military targets on Russian territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg insisted that Ukraine has the right to strike Russian territory and emphasised that more and more allies agree with this.

Support UP or become our patron!