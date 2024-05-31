All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belgium does not allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with its weapons

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 31 May 2024, 23:09
Belgium does not allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with its weapons
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stated that his country would not allow Ukraine to use its weapons, specifically F-16 jets, to strike Russian territory.

Source: Alexander De Croo during a visit to the United States on 31 May, writes Belga news agency, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: De Croo highlighted that Belgium signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine last week, which includes the supply of 30 F-16 fighters, the greatest number among Ukrainian allies.

Advertisement:

Quote: "However, the agreement is extremely explicit. We are talking about fighter jets that Ukrainians can use on Ukrainian territory. This is the arrangement that we reached, and I want to stick to it," the Belgian Prime Minister emphasised.

In his opinion, the top priority should be to make sure that the United States and other NATO countries can continue to offer military support to Ukraine.

"There is a tremendous demand for air defence. Combat aircraft can assist with this, but additional resources will be required. As a result, we must consider how to deliver speedier and more efficient equipment", said De Croo.

Earlier, writes Belga, Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder stated that Belgian military weapons could only be deployed in Ukraine.

His statement came after a decision by a number of allied countries, particularly the United States and Germany, to allow Ukraine to attack Russian military facilities with the weapons they provided, but on certain conditions.

According to the European Commission, under international law Ukraine has the right to defend itself from armed aggression, including striking military targets on Russian territory. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg insisted that Ukraine has the right to strike Russian territory and emphasised that more and more allies agree with this.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Belgium
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Belgium
European Parliament conducts searches within investigation into Russian interference case – AP
Belgian PM to meet with Biden to discuss Ukraine and frozen Russian assets
Ukraine and Belgium sign security agreement
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: