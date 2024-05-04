All Sections
Russians completely burn down lorry delivering drinking water to Beryslav residents – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 May 2024, 12:02
Russians completely burn down lorry delivering drinking water to Beryslav residents – photo
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

A lorry delivering drinking water to residents in Beryslav in Kherson Oblast came under Russian fire on the morning of Saturday, 4 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is specified that the Russians attacked the vehicle with drones. 

The lorry was completely engulfed in flames, but fortunately no one was injured.

 

Subjects: Kherson Oblast
