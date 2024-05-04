Russians completely burn down lorry delivering drinking water to Beryslav residents – photo
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 12:02
A lorry delivering drinking water to residents in Beryslav in Kherson Oblast came under Russian fire on the morning of Saturday, 4 May.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: It is specified that the Russians attacked the vehicle with drones.
The lorry was completely engulfed in flames, but fortunately no one was injured.
