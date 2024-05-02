All Sections
Teenage boy and his family liberated from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 2 May 2024, 11:56
Teenage boy and his family liberated from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Photo: Save Ukraine

Volunteers of the Save Ukraine organisation have brought a teenage boy, 16, and his family back to the Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The family is reportedly in a safe place, with doctors and psychologists taking care of them.

Background: On 1 May, three children were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Ukraine has managed to bring 66 children from Kherson Oblast back to the government-controlled territories since the beginning of 2024.

