Zelenskyy: Russia has launched over 380 attacks on Ukrainian cities over this week – video

Russian troops have conducted over 380 attacks on Ukrainian cities and regions this week, and decisions on air defence systems and weapons for Ukraine are urgently needed to protect lives.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Timely and sufficient decisions on air defence for Ukraine and timely weapon supplies for our warriors are what we need right now to protect lives.

Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions. Russian terrorists have shelled our cities and regions more than 380 times this week alone. And it happens every week of this war.

Russia’s daily deliberate terror against our people, cities, and villages can be stopped. Our partners have all of the necessary systems and weapons to enable Ukraine to protect lives."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Ukraine's partners who understand the importance of supplying air defence equipment.

