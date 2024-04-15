All Sections
Explosions heard throughout Russian-occupied Berdiansk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 15 April 2024, 12:19
Explosions heard throughout Russian-occupied Berdiansk
Photo: Viktoriia Halitsina on Telegram

Explosions have been heard in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Residents are reporting explosions that could be heard throughout the entire city.

Following a strike, smoke can be seen in the upper part of Berdiansk."

Details: Russian propaganda media, citing the city’s occupying "authorities", are claiming that "the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Berdiansk, and early reports indicate that the air defence system shot down two Storm Shadow missiles".

