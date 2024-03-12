Explosion heard in Russian-occupied Berdiansk – photo

An explosion has been heard in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The local residents report hearing an explosion and observing a column of smoke rising from the direction of the route to Mariupol."

Advertisement:

Details: Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, said the explosion occurred near the airport.

Support UP or become our patron!