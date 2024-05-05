All Sections
Russians launch 5 missiles at Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 May 2024, 16:39
Photo: Volodymyr Proskunin on Telegram

The Russian forces fired five missiles at the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Volodymyr Proskunin, the deputy head of the Mykolaiv City Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne

Quote: "Today, on 5 May, at 10:35, an attack on Donbasenergo's Sloviansk TPP began. The attack damaged a number of facilities on the territory of the plant."

наслідки обстрілу Слов'янської ТЕС 5 травня, фото: Володимир Проскунін
Details: Proskunin said that the Russian military used Smerch MLRS to attack with four cluster munitions and struck with one high-explosive missile.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastenergymissile strike
