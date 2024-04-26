All Sections
On Chornobyl anniversary, Zelenskyy urges world to put pressure on Russia and liberate Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 April 2024, 11:05
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: UP

On the anniversary of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the world to put pressure on Russia to ensure the liberation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) from the Russians.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Radiation sees no borders or national flags. The Chornobyl disaster demonstrated how rapidly deadly threats can emerge.  

For 785 days now, Russian terrorists have held hostage the Zaporizhzhia NPP. And it is the entire world's responsibility to put pressure on Russia to ensure that ZNPP is liberated and returned to full Ukrainian control, as well as that all Ukrainian nuclear facilities are protected from Russian strikes."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that this is the only way to ensure that the world does not suffer new radiation disasters, which is a threat every day the Russian occupiers stay at ZNPP.

Zelenskyy also reiterated that the Russians seized the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant at the beginning of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and occupied it for 35 days.

"Russian soldiers looted the laboratories, captured the guards, abused the staff and used it [the Chornobyl NPP – ed.] to launch further military operations," Zelenskyy noted.

