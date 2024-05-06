Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills approving decrees on the extension of martial law and the duration of general mobilisation to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament).

Source: draft laws Nos. 11235 and 11234 on the Parliament website

Details: The bills provide for an extension of Ukraine's martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days.

Reference: This will be the Verkhovna Rada's eleventh vote to extend martial law and mobilisation since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

