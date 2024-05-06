Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
Monday, 6 May 2024, 17:22
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills approving decrees on the extension of martial law and the duration of general mobilisation to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament).
Source: draft laws Nos. 11235 and 11234 on the Parliament website
Details: The bills provide for an extension of Ukraine's martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days.
Advertisement:
Reference: This will be the Verkhovna Rada's eleventh vote to extend martial law and mobilisation since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Support UP or become our patron!