Russians launch 69 airstrikes on Ukraine within 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Over the past day the Russians launched 2 missile attacks and 69 airstrikes, as well as 52 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: Reportedly, civilians have been injured as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Apartment blocks and private houses were damaged, as well as other infrastructure facilities.

A total of 87 combat clashes have occurred over the past 24 hours.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes and no signs of offensive formations by the Russians.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians preserve their military presence in border areas, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activity, launch attacks on settlements from the territory of Russia, and increase the density of mine-explosive fences along the state border of Ukraine. Airstrikes were launched near the settlement of Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Oleksiivka, Minakove, Bilopillia (Sumy Oblast); Zolochiv (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 20 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to improve their tactical positions. About 10 settlements suffered attacks from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Nevske, the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements were bombarded by Russian artillery and mortars.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Andriivka and Druzhba (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements were attacked by the Russian artillery and mortars.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 22 attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian troops away from their positions. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Prohres, Sokil and Kalynove (Donetsk Oblast). About 20 settlements were struck by Russian artillery and mortars.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the Russians back near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka,Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 14 times. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Antonivka. Over 10 settlements were struck by artillery and mortars.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). About 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not give up the attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the Russians launched two attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky (Kherson Oblast), but to no avail. They also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Maiak and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast). About 20 settlements were struck by Russian artillery and mortars.

Over the past day the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck 11 clusters of Russian personnel. Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian artillery system. Ukrainian air defence destroyed one Kh-59 guided aerial missile.

